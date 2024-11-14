Tinubu means well for you, Makinde assures Nigerians

The founder of Dr. Rhoda Makinde Women Empowerment (DROMI) Dr. Rhoda Makinde, has encouraged Nigerians to have hope in the administration of President Bola Tinubu, as according to her, the president means well for the country.

Rhoda who is the wife of the lawmaker representing Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituency at the National Assembly noted that the current hardship facing the people was temporary, assuring that better days were

She stated this at the Osun State Food Palliative Drive ,organised by her foundation in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Wednesday where over 250 aged women and widows benefited.

Makinde said, “I am sure there is light at the end of the tunnel. So please let’s be patient with President Tinubu, for he’s working tirelessly to make Nigeria great.”

While distributing the palliatives which included bags of rice and vegetable oil to over 250 elderly women, the Osun State coordinator of DROMI, Florence Babasola, noted that the event was testament to its commitment to uplifting vulnerable groups and addressing food security within underserved communities in Nigeria.

She emphasized the organization’s dedication to addressing the needs of marginalized individuals.

She expressed her gratitude to the founder of DROMI and the community stating that these donations are part of the organization’s broader efforts to provide relief amidst the economic challenges affecting Nigerians.

One of the beneficiaries , Grace Omoniyi, while thanking the founder of DROMI, urged other well to do Nigerians to emulate the kind gesture.