Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Total Upstream Nigeria Limited and its partners have commissioned a solar powered borehole and water treatment plant in Ogori Community of Kogi state as part of its corporate social responsibility, CSR.

Total Upstream and partners expect that the project will help address the lack of access to portable water as well as mitigate water borne diseases.

While speaking to mark the commissioning, Wokoma Ajukwura, the General Manager in charge of Total Upstream CSR, said the project was sited after a need assessment.

According to him, the project is targeted at meeting the identified need of the community, adding that the NNPC, Total and partners have continued to make life more meaningful through its CSR projects across the country.

Ajukwura urged the people to own and safeguard the facility for more meaningful and sustainable impact, noting that poor water quality affects people, the economy and the environment.

Contaminated water is the primary cause of diseases such as typhoid fever, diarrhoea and dysentery in Nigeria.

Ironically, millions of Nigerians still do not have access to improved source of drinking-water.

While speaking, the representative of the Olu of Ogori, Chief David Ojo Akande said his people will forever be grateful to Total Upstream, the NNPC and partners for what he called a life-saving intervention.

He promised judicious use and protection of the facility.

In his remarks, Amode Joshua, the Director Admin and representative of DLG Ogori Magongo Local Government Area urged other corporate organisations to emulate the gesture by Total and partners.

Ogale David Adah, the project manager said the facility comes with the best of state-of-the-art fittings that will go a long way in serving the community for good.