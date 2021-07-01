BY EMEKA EJERE

The embattled leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu will be given a fair hearing, the Federal government has assured.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed who disclosed this on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja, said the IPOB leader will face the full wrath of the law for challenging Nigeria’s sovereignty and assured that he will not be denied a fair hearing.

Recall that Kanu was recently re-arrested and re-arraigned in Abuja.

“While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared. They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.

“It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee. However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him,” Mohammed said.

See his full statement at the press briefing below…

TEXT OF PRESS CONFERENCE ADDRESSED BY THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED, ON THE RE-ARREST OF IPOB LEADER NNAMDI KANU….IN ABUJA ON THURSDAY, 1 JULY 2021

Good morning gentlemen and welcome to this press conference. As you are aware, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, has been rearrested and repatriated to Nigeria to resume his trial. This was made possible through the collaboration of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies.