Brother of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Kingsley Kanu, has said his brother was arrested in Kenya.

Kanu ia statement on Wednesday, said Kenyan authorities detained his brother until security operatives whisked him to Nigeria.

“My brother Nnamdi Kanu demands the right to self-determination for Biafra. Self-determination is the right to that underpins the United Nations. Because Biafrans support Nnamdi Kanu’s call for Biafran self-determination, my brother has now been subjected to the most serious violations of international law,” he said.

“My brother has been subject to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria. They have violated the most basic principles of the rule of law. Extraordinary rendition is one of the most serious crimes states can commit. Both Nigeria and Kenya must be held to account. I demand justice for my brother, Nnamdi Kanu.

“The British High Commission in Nigeria must insist upon my brother’s immediate release. They must guarantee his safety and security. Nnamdi Kanu must be returned home to the UK to his wife and his sons who live here. The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, must make clear to the Nigerian authorities that they will not tolerate the unlawful detention of British citizens and that the UK Government condemns the Nigerians and Kenyans for undermining the rule of law. Foreign Secretary Raab must be clear. There will be consequences for those who resort to extraordinary rendition. The British Government must insist upon justice for Nnamdi Kanu.”

There had been series of speculations over the exact place Kanu, the IPOB leader, who paraded in court on Tuesday, was arrested.

Initial report had indicated that he may have been extradited from the United Kingdom, where he had lived for years. But UK authorities said he was not arrested in the country.

Business Hallmark had also quoted some security sources who said he was lured into a location in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia and arrested.

Yet, there were reports that he was arrested in transit from Israel.