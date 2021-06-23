The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) say it would embark on a nationwide strike over the sack of thousands of workers in Kaduna State.

The labour union also cited ther anti-labour practices and failure of the state government to respect the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with the Federal Government on the crisis as reasons it has decided to embark on the industrial action.

The NLC which took the decision after its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting presided over by its president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, on Tuesday evening, said it has already put all the agencies of government on alert, following its letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the refusal of the Kaduna State government to abide with the MoU signed when the Federal Government, through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, intervened after the earlier strike and labour action in Kaduna State.

The union said it had directed all its affiliate unions and state councils to commence mobilisation of workers across the country for immediate take-off of the strike.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Wabba said the decision of NEC on the nationwide strike had been communicated officially to all employers of labour and all agencies of government.

Wabba pointed out that after exhausting all avenues, including writing letters to President Buhari and Senator Ngige, the congress had decided to resume the strike