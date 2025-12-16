NIMC promotes 523 staff, warns against corruption

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has promoted 523 employees as part of its statutory performance reward system, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The promotion exercise, conducted during the 2025 cycle, recognised staff who met the requirements of the Public Service Rules. According to NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, two staff were elevated to the Director cadre (GL 17), eight to Deputy Director (GL 16), and 35 to Assistant Director (GL 15).

The exercise also saw 35 staff promoted to Chief Identity Officer (GL 14), 109 to Assistant Chief Identity Officer (GL 13), 113 to Principal Identity Officer (GL 12), 82 to Senior Identity Officer (GL 10), and 130 to Identity Officer 1 (GL 9).

In her address, NIMC Director-General and CEO, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, congratulated the promoted staff and urged them to view the advancement as an opportunity to serve the nation more effectively. She reiterated the commission’s zero-tolerance stance on extortion, warning against any corrupt practices.

Coker-Odusote also called on all employees to work diligently in 2026 to ensure the successful implementation of the National Identification Number (NIN) project, while reaffirming her commitment to staff welfare and the dignity of labour.