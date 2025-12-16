Agoro of Okakaland urges Nigerian youths to emulate leadership qualities of Chief Niyi Adeagbo at 50

The Agoro of Okakaland in Oke-Ogun, Oyo North Senatorial District, Chief (Barr.) Durodola, has urged Nigerian youths to emulate the leadership qualities and commitment to public service of Chief Niyi Adeagbo, the Agbaakin of Okakaland, as he marks his 50th birthday.

Chief Durodola, a prominent leader in the Oke-Ogun zone, described Adeagbo as a disciplined, people-centred leader whose political career exemplifies dedication to grassroots development and inclusive governance.

The monarch’s remarks were contained in a statement released on Tuesday and made available to journalists in Ibadan, where he highlighted Adeagbo’s achievements and contributions to public service, particularly during his tenure as Chairman of Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to Chief Durodola, the golden jubilee marks a significant milestone in the life of the former council chairman, whom he praised for his consistent service to the people and unwavering commitment to good governance.

He noted that Adeagbo’s political journey reflects the core ideals of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that his grassroots engagements have helped to strengthen democratic practice in Oyo State.

“As a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Niyi Adeagbo has made significant impacts on the political landscape of Oyo State,” Durodola said. “He is a dedicated leader who has consistently placed the interests of the people above personal considerations.”

Describing Adeagbo as a skilful politician and attentive listener, the Agoro of Okakaland said the celebrant prioritises public concerns and believes strongly in inclusive governance.

“This approach has endeared him to many people within and beyond Oyo State,” he added.

“My brother, Chief Niyi Adeagbo, is a forthright politician whose leadership excites the potential for popular participation in governance,” Durodola said. “Agbaakin Adeagbo’s leadership style remains a beacon of hope for many young politicians in Oyo State.”

Reflecting on Adeagbo’s tenure as chairman of Itesiwaju Local Government, Chief Durodola said he demonstrated outstanding leadership capacity and a deep sense of responsibility to the people.

“During his tenure, Chief Adeagbo exhibited remarkable leadership acumen, and his achievements remain a testament to his ability to deliver results,” he said.

He further praised Adeagbo’s humility and respect for party leadership, noting that these virtues have earned him widespread respect among his peers.

“His respect for party leadership and his humility in relating with people have continued to enhance his social standing and acceptance,” the Agoro added.

The traditional ruler and legal practitioner also expressed confidence in Adeagbo’s future contributions to the development of Oyo State and the APC.

“I have no doubt that Chief Adeagbo will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping grassroots administration and promoting the ideals of the APC,” Durodola, who is also a philanthropist, said.

He concluded by wishing Adeagbo many more years of good health, happiness, and impactful service.

“On behalf of the people of Okakaland, I wish Chief Niyi Adeagbo a happy 50th birthday and many more years of fruitful service to Oyo State and Nigeria,” he said.