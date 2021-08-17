Power generation in Nigeria has improved further to 5,118.6 Mega Watts, data from the National System Operator has shown.

Having consistently hovered between 3,000MW and 4,800MW, power generation in the past seven days picked up, hitting over the 5,000MW mark on three different days, Vanguard reported.

Data showed that 5,054.9MW was recorded last week’s Monday with generation remaining at 5,070MW the next day.

Power generation for Wednesday however fell to 4,784.1MW while it rose slightly to 4,878.3MW on Thursday.

Data for Friday showed another increase with generation hitting 4,916.9MW. It rose again on Saturday to 5,118.6MW, in what turned out to be a good week for the sector.