Nigeria’s oil production down to 1.02m bpd, lowest in two years

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has disclosed that Nigeria’s oil production dropped in May to an average of 1.02 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.22 million in April 2022.

NUPRC made the disclosure in its latest crude oil and condensate production data for May 2022.

The figure represents the lowest volume recorded so far this year, according to available data from NUPRC.

The figure represents a 16.39 per cent dip from the country’s oil output in April 2022 and a 23.88 per cent decrease in the corresponding month of 2021.

Nigeria’s oil output has decelerated stealthily due to supply disruptions, waning investments, and oil theft, among others.

In January, February and March, the country did 1.39 million bpd, 1.25 million bpd and 1.24 million bpd, respectively.

Nigeria has consistently failed to meet the production quota set by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).