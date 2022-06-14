Stock investors gain N158bn in Nigerian stock market

Shares of investors in the Nigerian stock market increased by N158bn last week as 29 firms recorded price appreciation.

This is as the All-Share Index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited and market capitalisation rose by 0.55 per cent to close the week at 53,201.38 and N28.681trn respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of the NGX 30, NGX CG, NGX Premium, NGX MERI Value, NGX Oil/Gas, NGX Lotus II and NGX Industrial Goods index which appreciated at 0.84 per cent, 0.01 per cent, 1.42 per cent, 0.32 per cent, 0.68 per cent, 1.62 per cent and 0.25 per cent while the NGX Asem index closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.831 billion shares worth N19.494bn in 21,723 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 28.736 billion shares valued at N209.06bn that exchanged hands in the previous week in 23,688 deals, Punch reported.

The financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.173 billion shares valued at N12.485bn traded in 10,657 deals; thus contributing 64.07 per cent and 64.04 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The conglomerate’s industry followed with 419.100 million shares worth N607.703m in 1,095 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 69.680 million shares worth N2.754bn in 3,158 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Transnational Corporation Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.136 billion shares worth N8.323bn in 2,906 deals, contributing 62.08 per cent and 42.70 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty-nine equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 36 equities in the previous week. 36 equities depreciated in price, lower than 45 equities in the previous week, while ninety-one 91 equities remained unchanged higher than 75 equities recorded in the previous week.