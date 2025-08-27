Nigeria has strengthened its presence in global maritime governance with the election of Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), as Vice President (Africa) of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH).

The election took place during the IAPH 44th Annual Council meeting in Conakry, Guinea. Dantsoho will represent Africa in the global body, which serves as a platform for cooperation among ports worldwide.

In a statement, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described the appointment as recognition of Nigeria’s growing role in the maritime sector and commended Dantsoho for his leadership.

Dantsoho previously became the first Nigerian to chair the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA), a position that gave him significant influence in regional maritime administration.

In his address at the IAPH meeting, Dantsoho pledged to focus on improving port infrastructure, enhancing competitiveness, and deepening economic integration among African member states.

This is the second time Nigeria will hold the IAPH Vice Presidency for Africa, following Hadiza Bala Usman’s tenure in 2017. The development underscores Nigeria’s consistent involvement in international maritime leadership.

Industry stakeholders say the dual roles at regional and global levels give Dantsoho an opportunity to align African port development strategies with international best practices, which could boost trade efficiency across the continent.