Ogun Food Crops Marketing Board to offer commodities at discounted prices

The newly restructured Ogun State Food Crops Marketing Board (OSFCMB), operating under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has announced plans to make a variety of packaged food items available to residents of the state at discounted prices.

The Chairman of the Board, Barr. Ibilola Subair, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Staff at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to her, the Board is directly involved in sourcing raw farm produce, processing them under hygienic conditions, and packaging them for public consumption—all in a bid to promote food security in Ogun State.

Barr. Subair commended Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun for his creativity and proactive approach in managing the affairs of the state, noting that his vision has driven innovation in the agricultural value chain.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo, applauded Barr. Subair and her team for their creativity and commitment to producing high-quality food products packaged in different sizes for the benefit of the public.

He further introduced the products to the gathering and urged residents to take advantage of the affordable prices, which cater to both low- and high-income earners.

Some of the packaged food products include Ofada rice, rice flour, plantain flour, yam flour, and Garri Dapo. These products can be accessed via the Board’s social media handles:

X: @ogfcmb

Instagram: @ogfcmb

Advertisement

Facebook: @ogfcmb