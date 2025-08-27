AfDB pledges stronger support for African universities as key development partners

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening African universities as engines of innovation, entrepreneurship, and societal transformation, pledging to integrate higher education into Africa’s industrialization and development agenda.

Speaking at a symposium on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Tokyo, AfDB Vice-President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, Nnenna Nwabufo, said universities are critical to the continent’s future growth.

“As Africa’s premier development finance institution, the African Development Bank sees universities as vital allies, not only as centres of learning, but also as drivers of innovation, engines of entrepreneurship, and catalysts for societal transformation,” Nwabufo stated.

The symposium, themed “From Campus to Community – University Collaboration between Africa and Japan for Real-World Change,” was hosted by the University of Tokyo and co-hosted by the University of Pretoria in partnership with AfDB.

Nwabufo highlighted that the Bank’s new 10-year strategy prioritises leveraging universities through five focus areas: integrating them into national development projects, financing skills and innovation ecosystems, fostering university-industry partnerships, supporting entrepreneurship hubs and technology parks, and promoting knowledge-sharing platforms to attract investment.

She also pointed to the Japan Africa Dream Scholarship, a flagship program launched in 2017 by AfDB and the Government of Japan. The initiative offers two-year postgraduate scholarships in energy, agriculture, health, environmental sustainability, and engineering. So far, 41 students have benefited, with 27 placed in Japanese universities and 14 in African partner institutions.

“I am glad to say that the University of Tokyo is a partner in this program,” Nwabufo said, adding that such collaborations would build future leaders and deepen Africa-Japan relations.

Keynote speakers at the event included Dr Teruo Fujii, President of the University of Tokyo, and Dr Francis Petersen, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Pretoria, whose message was delivered by Prof Margaret Chigita-Mabugu. Both stressed the importance of cross-continental partnerships for innovation and social impact.

The symposium also featured expert panels discussing skills development, entrepreneurship, and Africa-Asia collaboration. Professor Frans Swanepoel of the Wits School of Governance noted that education is crucial for unlocking Africa’s entrepreneurial potential, while AfDB’s Hendrina Droba showcased initiatives promoting university-industry linkages.

One success story shared was that of Mary Yeboah Asantewaa, a scholarship recipient from Ghana, who now works in healthcare using drone technology to combat malaria.

Nwabufo concluded by affirming AfDB’s resolve to make universities “active agents of change,” capable of attracting not only development finance but also private investment and venture capital.