Connect with us

Business

UNGA: Dantsoho pushes digital ports for trade growth
Advertisement

Business

AfDB approves $10m trade finance guarantee for Exim Bank Tanzania

Business

Unity Bank clarifies AMCON stake sale, shareholders approve Providus merger

Business

Dangote refinery halts petrol sales in naira, as PENGASSAN orders gas supply cutoff

Business

Providus–Unity Bank merger 'poised to unlock scale, resilience, and growth'

Business

AFC to showcase mining strategies, investments at African Mining Week 2025

Education in Nigeria

NBRP holds 5th national conference on reading, names Ibadan 2026 Book City

Business

PENGASSAN kicks as Dangote Refinery denies mass sack of Nigerian workers

Business

17 African nations back Mission 300 to fast-track electricity access

Business

Unity Bank investors set for 110% premium as merger with Providus nears

Business

UNGA: Dantsoho pushes digital ports for trade growth

Published

2 hours ago

on

UNGA: Dantsoho pushes digital ports for trade growth

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is driving reforms to build a globally competitive port system that will enhance trade facilitation, attract foreign direct investment (FDI), and boost investor confidence in the economy, its Managing Director, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has said.

Speaking at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Dantsoho presented a paper titled “Optimising Nigeria’s Port Infrastructure, Enhancing Trade Facilitation and Global Competitiveness.”

He announced that the authority will launch a Port Community System (PCS), a digital, collaborative platform connecting stakeholders, data, and transactions, by the first quarter of 2026. The system, he explained, will further strengthen NPA’s digital footprint, enable paperless transactions across seaports, and minimise waste.

According to him, ongoing digitalisation efforts have already improved port efficiency, contributing to a 19.6 per cent growth in non-oil exports in the first half of 2025.

“We are using smart digitalisation to achieve lean and green operations,” Dantsoho said. “Our new electronic barrier system at the Lagos Port Complex, integrated with the ‘Eto’ electronic call-up system, has helped manage truck entry and ease congestion. We are also introducing e-Tag verification, joint boarding apps, and electronic send systems to reduce cargo dwell and turnaround time.”

He added that sustainability is at the core of NPA’s reforms, with measures to improve intermodal connectivity and reduce reliance on road transport. Automation of barge, truck, and rail applications is also underway.

On environmental initiatives, Dantsoho disclosed that the authority is spearheading shore-to-ship emission reduction, beginning at the Lekki Port, while also working on a one-stop shop for crude oil export and local crude payments to streamline approvals and boost government revenue.

Highlighting infrastructure upgrades, he pointed to the Lekki Deep Seaport in the Lekki Free Zone, which can handle super post-Panamax vessels, as a game-changer for economies of scale and export competitiveness. He also noted the commissioning of a state-of-the-art fleet of tug boats and marine craft to support operations at Lekki, the Dangote Refinery, and the Dangote Fertiliser Plant.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority is committed to modernising port infrastructure and streamlining services,” Dantsoho concluded. “We look forward to continued collaboration with stakeholders to achieve these goals.”

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *