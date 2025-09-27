The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is driving reforms to build a globally competitive port system that will enhance trade facilitation, attract foreign direct investment (FDI), and boost investor confidence in the economy, its Managing Director, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has said.

Speaking at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Dantsoho presented a paper titled “Optimising Nigeria’s Port Infrastructure, Enhancing Trade Facilitation and Global Competitiveness.”

He announced that the authority will launch a Port Community System (PCS), a digital, collaborative platform connecting stakeholders, data, and transactions, by the first quarter of 2026. The system, he explained, will further strengthen NPA’s digital footprint, enable paperless transactions across seaports, and minimise waste.

According to him, ongoing digitalisation efforts have already improved port efficiency, contributing to a 19.6 per cent growth in non-oil exports in the first half of 2025.

“We are using smart digitalisation to achieve lean and green operations,” Dantsoho said. “Our new electronic barrier system at the Lagos Port Complex, integrated with the ‘Eto’ electronic call-up system, has helped manage truck entry and ease congestion. We are also introducing e-Tag verification, joint boarding apps, and electronic send systems to reduce cargo dwell and turnaround time.”

He added that sustainability is at the core of NPA’s reforms, with measures to improve intermodal connectivity and reduce reliance on road transport. Automation of barge, truck, and rail applications is also underway.

On environmental initiatives, Dantsoho disclosed that the authority is spearheading shore-to-ship emission reduction, beginning at the Lekki Port, while also working on a one-stop shop for crude oil export and local crude payments to streamline approvals and boost government revenue.

Highlighting infrastructure upgrades, he pointed to the Lekki Deep Seaport in the Lekki Free Zone, which can handle super post-Panamax vessels, as a game-changer for economies of scale and export competitiveness. He also noted the commissioning of a state-of-the-art fleet of tug boats and marine craft to support operations at Lekki, the Dangote Refinery, and the Dangote Fertiliser Plant.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority is committed to modernising port infrastructure and streamlining services,” Dantsoho concluded. “We look forward to continued collaboration with stakeholders to achieve these goals.”