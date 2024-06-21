Connect with us

Business

Nigeria’s external reserves rise by 5% to $33.58bn
Advertisement

Business

Negotiations ongoing to establish a joint venture oil refinery in Abia - Otti, Ogunsanya

Business

Femi Otedola buys additional 546.7m units of FBN Holdings shares

Business

Nigeria spent N2.46 trn on debt servicing in three months - DMO

Business

Members of US congress visit Binance employee detained in Nigeria, seek his release

Business

Hospitality industry in Nigeria deserves special attention - George-Taylor

Business

Africa needs sharp leadership in harnessing strengths to achieve prosperity - Chike-Obi

Business

Customs' revenue rises by 74% in one year

Business

Nigeria to send first civilian to Space

Business

Lagos govt injects N1bn to science, research to boost development

Business

Nigeria’s external reserves rise by 5% to $33.58bn

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves increased by 5 percent to $33.58 billion in the last two months, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN’s) latest FX data as of June 19, 2024.

Accordingly, the foreign exchange reserves figure represents a $1.47 billion increase compared to $32.11 billion on April 19, 2024.

The Monetary Policy Committee, MPC during its 295th meeting reiterated its commitment to boosting Nigeria’s external reserves.

News continues after this Advertisement

“The Committee also noted the marginal increase in the external reserve balance between March and April 2024 and urged the Bank to sustain its focus on accretion to reserves”, reads in part.

Recall that the Nigerian government received $925 million from Afrieximbank barely two weeks ago as the $3.3 billion crude oil-backed prepayment facility organized by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Meanwhile, despite the increase in the country’s foreign reserves, Naira depreciated N1485.36 for the second consecutive time against the dollar on Thursday.

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *