The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has been forced to resign, Supreme Court sources say.

The main reason for the decision is still unknown, but there’s been cold war between him and Supreme Court judges.

In a letter leaked last week, Supreme Court justices accused him of neglect.

Some of the issues raised by the justices in the letter include the failure to replace dilapidated vehicles, accommodation problems, poor healthcare services at the Supreme Court clinic, and poor electricity supply.

The justices also lamented the increase in electricity tariffs, no modified allowances to reflect the increase in diesel prices, and lack of internet services in their chambers.

The justices called Mr Tanko’s attention to an internal memo served by the Chief Registrar, which notified judges that electricity would be supplied to the court between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily, due to the lack of diesel.

Other issues covered the non-signing of amended Court Rules, an abrupt stoppage of foreign workshops and training per annum for justices and no provision of qualified legal assistants.

As such, the judges called Mr Tanko’s sense of responsibility into question, fearing a potential shutdown of the judiciary due to the raised concerns.

However, responded to the allegations, accusing the judges of greed.

Muhammad has served as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria since 2005 and was appointed Chief Justice of Nigeria in 2019 following the unceremonious ouster of Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Meanwhile, it is understood that plans are underway to appoint Olukayode Ariwoola, the next-highest ranking justice of the supreme court, as interim chief justice of Nigeria