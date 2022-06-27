Buhari to swear in Olukayode Ariwoola as acting CJN today 

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to swear in Olukayode Ariwoola as acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

This follows the resignation of Ibrahim Muhammad as CJN on Monday.

It was gathered that Muhammad was forced to resign, although reports said he opted out on health grounds.

Last week, 14 justices of the supreme court had accused the CJN of abandoning his responsibility as the leader of the court.

The judges also accused the CJN of going on foreign trips with his family while denying them the right to go on international trainings.

It was gathered that there was a memo from the judges to the presidency, highlighting all of the CJN’s financial dealings, and threatening that they would stop sitting from September if he is not removed.

Ariwoola is the next-highest ranking justice of the supreme court and is expected to take over in acting capacity from Monday.