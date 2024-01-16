Nigerian woman passes away after graduation in UK

A Nigerian woman identified as Oluwaseun Bello, has died died in the United Kingdom after graduating from the University of Bradford.

The Nigerian community association in the United Kingdom which shared the news in a statement on their X account on Monday, said Bello, a cybersecurity professional who recently graduated died on January 1, 2024.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Oluwaseun Bello. She is a cybersecurity professional who recently graduated from University of Bradford,” the post read.

“She passed away on January 1, 2024. In this difficult time, we seek your support to help her family cover the burial expenses. Your contributions matter, please consider donating.”

