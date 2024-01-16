Connect with us

Nigeria suspends accreditation of degree certificates from Togo, Benin Republic

Universities can’t be autonomous until students start paying tuition - UNICAL VC

Gunmen invade university community, kill one, kidnap others

NECO releases 2023 SSCE, says over Over 61% got five credits, including Eng, Maths

Guinness World Record star, others to headline Lagos Reading Conference billed for September 27-28

Parents scared of sending wards to school over insecurity– FG

Akinbo appointed pioneer Rector OSPHAS Ilese

400 Kano schools have one teacher, 4m students sit on bare floor - Govt

Mmesoma vs JAMB : Ezekwesili demands forensic investigation

Nigerian woman passes away after graduation in UK

A Nigerian woman identified as Oluwaseun Bello, has died died in the United Kingdom after graduating from the University of Bradford.

The Nigerian community association in the United Kingdom which shared the news in a statement on their X account on Monday, said Bello, a cybersecurity professional who recently graduated died on January 1, 2024.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Oluwaseun Bello. She is a cybersecurity professional who recently graduated from University of Bradford,” the post read.

“She passed away on January 1, 2024. In this difficult time, we seek your support to help her family cover the burial expenses. Your contributions matter, please consider donating.”

