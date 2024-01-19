Connect with us

Education Education in Nigeria

Ila Orangun College Crisis: Committee reverses suspension of provost
Advertisement

Education Education in Nigeria

Nigerian woman passes away after graduation in UK

Education Education in Nigeria Nation

Nigeria suspends accreditation of degree certificates from Togo, Benin Republic

Education Nation

Universities can’t be autonomous until students start paying tuition - UNICAL VC

Education

Gunmen invade university community, kill one, kidnap others

Education Nation

NECO releases 2023 SSCE, says over Over 61% got five credits, including Eng, Maths

Education Nation

Guinness World Record star, others to headline Lagos Reading Conference billed for September 27-28

Education

Parents scared of sending wards to school over insecurity– FG

Education Nation

Akinbo appointed pioneer Rector OSPHAS Ilese

Education Nation

400 Kano schools have one teacher, 4m students sit on bare floor - Govt

Education

Ila Orangun College Crisis: Committee reverses suspension of provost

Published

11 mins ago

on

Ila Orangun College Crisis: Committee reverses suspension of provost

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The committee set up by Osun State government to look into the leadership crisis rocking the Ila Orangun College of Education has reversed the suspension of the college provost, Prof Jimoh Afolabi and ordered status quo ante pending the outcome of the investigation.

At its meeting chaired by the chairman who is also the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye, both the Governing Council and the College management were directed to revert to state of affairs before the eruption of the crisis.

After almost four hours of presentations by both parties, the committee further instructed both the Provost and the Governing Council Chairman to avoid further escalation either through media war or litigation.

The Committee Chairman, Hon Akinleye reminded the principal officers of the college’s enabling law, the public service financial regulations and the oath of office they took upon their appointments.

“We also don’t want the crisis to paralyze the school. Any protracted leadership crisis can disrupt academic activities and even the peace of the Ila Orangun community.

Advertisement

“At the same time, we want to ensure protection of public funds. We have made far reaching recommendations to prevent any future re-occurrence of such infighting and confrontation”, the Committee Chairman noted after the meeting.

The Governing Council Chairman, Dr Peter Babalola; the College Provost, Prof Jimoh Afolabi and other top officials of the College attended the committee hearing.

The committee said it’s hearing will continue

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *