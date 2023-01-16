Nigerian Stock market advances, returns 2.52% WtD

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market closed higher last week, driven by gains in the prices of 51 stocks that appreciated week on week.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization soared by 2.52% to settle at 52,512.48 points and N28.602 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of over 1.29 billion units of shares were traded in 19,816 deals, valued at N29.6 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 51 stocks gained against 27 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

Thomas Wyatt led other gainers last week with 52.58% growth, closing at N1.48 from the previous close of N0.97.

Chams Plc, ABC Transport, Livestock Feeds and Mutual Benefit Assurance grew their share prices by 17.39%, 16.00%, 15.04% and 14.29% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: Sunu Assurance (13.79%), Regency Assurance (12.00%), UPDC (11.83%), Sterling Bank (10.71%) and Total Energies (10.00%) respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

CHELLARAM Plc led other price decliners, shedding 33.66% of its share price to close at N1.34 from the previous close of N2.02.

Royal Exchange, NEM Insurance, Abbey Mortgage Bank and Cornerstone Insurance shed 10.78%, 10.00%, 10.00% and 8.33% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Union Bank (-7.19%), AXA Mansard (-6.10%), CWG (-5.94%), NAHCO (-5.41%) and Caverton (-4.95%) respectively.