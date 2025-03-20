Nigerian Idol marks 10th anniversary with season 10 premiere in April

The popular singing competition, Nigerian Idol, will return for its 10th season on April 20, 2025, as announced by MultiChoice Nigeria at a press briefing in Lagos on March 20, 2025.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, said this season will be special as the show celebrates 10 years of the franchise and 5 years of production by MultiChoice.

“Nigerian Idol Season 10 will be a season with a difference. While the format remains the same, we have a few surprises planned. We will also take viewers on a journey through the history of Nigerian Idol from the beginning,” she said.

The show will air weekly, leading up to a grand finale on July 13, 2025. IK Osakioduwa will return as the host for the fifth time, while Ric Hassani and Omawumi will continue as judges. Iyanya will join them as a new judge.

Tejumola also explained why the show no longer holds open auditions, stating that online auditions allow more talented singers from different locations to participate. “We want to make it easier for people to audition without the stress of traveling. Those who pass the first stage online will then be invited for physical auditions,” she added.

Nigerian Idol has helped discover and promote many talented artists over the years, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be the next big star in Season 10.