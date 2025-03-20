Gospel Singer Nikki Laoye welcomes baby girl on Wedding anniversary

Nigerian gospel singer Nikki Laoye and her husband, Soul Snatcha, have welcomed a baby girl—on the same day as their third wedding anniversary.

Laoye shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting pictures from her pregnancy shoot and calling her daughter’s birth a “perfect display of God’s love and mercy.”

“Our princess arrived on our third wedding anniversary. Only God could have planned this. Yes o, #GodDonDoAmAgain,” she wrote.

She expressed her joy and gratitude, saying, “Can’t believe I just had a baby. I feel strong and healthy. Who is like the Lord? Nobody! We are in awe. Thank you, Jesus, for giving us more days of love, laughter, joy, and peace.”

Laoye, who has always spoken about her faith, also reflected on how much this blessing means to her family. “Thank you, God, for giving us beauty for ashes and a second chance at happiness—the #RemixOfALifetime. Our love and home will always be proof of God’s mercy and new beginnings.”

She also recalled a special message from their wedding, saying, “As Pastor @officialpastorchingtok said on our wedding day: ‘This is our SEASON OF RE-EMERGENCE – The word God spoke over our lives is still alive and leading us into greater blessings.’”

Fans and fellow gospel artists have since flooded her social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating this joyful moment with the couple.