Nigerian govt orders Binance to provide 6-month transaction data of top 100 users

Nigeria’s federal government has ordered Binance to provide information on its top 100 users in the country, as well as all transaction history for the past six months.

The request was made to establish the negotiations between Binance and Nigeria, according to a report by Financial Times,

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) is also asking the exchange to resolve any outstanding tax liabilities.

News continues after this Advertisement

This comes as part of the continued clampdown on cryptocurrency trading in the country by the federal government which had blamed it for contributing to the fall of the naira.

On March 8, the crypto firm discontinued all transactions in naira on its exchange platform, following reports that the government demanded $10 billion as retribution for profiting from “its illegal transactions” in Nigeria.

In the meantime, the ONSA in Nigeria is requesting that the exchange settle any unpaid tax obligations, according to reports received by the Financial Times.

In its crackdown on the crypto firm, the FG detained executives identified as Nadeem Anjarwalla, a 37-year-old United Kingdom and Kenyan national and Binance’s regional manager for Africa; and Tigran Gambaryan, a 39-year-old United States citizen and Binance’s head of financial crime compliance.

News continues after this Advertisement