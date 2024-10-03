Cultural Day 2024: Julius Berger celebrates Nigeria’s diversities amid fanfare 

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on Friday organised it annual Cultural Day celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity and the vital role it plays in ensuring peaceful co-existence as a vital tool for socio-economic growth and development.

The event which held across the company’s regional offices and sites in the country simultaneously, witnessed the celebration of Nigeria’s rich culture as exemplified by the dressings and variety of dances and foods amid fanfare with staff, Nigerians and expatriates representing the various tribes in the country.

At all the sites, staff splendidly dressed in diverse local attires exhibited the rich culture of the peoples of Nigeria.

In Abuja, the Head of Human Resources Department, Olorunfemi Ojomo kickstarted the event when he welcomed staff members and other guests, encouraging all to savour the significance of the ceremony as a celebration of the rich and diverse culture of the warm and lively Nigerian society. He further said, “beyond the colourfulness, it is an event where group of people come together to celebrate their diversities, and I think what we also need to understand as a people, who together are here for the purpose of Julius Berger Nigeria is that there is a lot of strength in our differences and in our diversities, and we would continue to harness this.”

Project Manager Rivers/Bayelsa, Finn Drosdowski in his remark at the Port Harcourt site reminded staff that Nigeria has rich diverse cultures. He added: And this is a good development that can be harnessed by us all for our peace, progress and development. I encourage you all to ponder on all these and join hands to move the nation and company forward.

For Sunny Nwabuisi of Uyo site, this year’s event furthers the company’s resolve to harness Nigeria’s diversity on all fronts, be they our various traditional foods, dances, and dresses. It easily promotes peace and togetherness.

At the various sites, apart from the photo sessions, excitement, and a lot of backslapping among Julius Berger staff ruled the celebration with expatriates and Nigerian workers dancing to various traditional music even as they savoured Nigerian dishes.