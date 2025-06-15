Massacre in Benue: Youths Protest as Suspected Herdsmen Kill Over 200 in Fresh Attacks

Benue State descended further into grief and chaos on Sunday as enraged youths took to the streets to protest the latest round of mass killings, blocking the busy Abuja-Makurdi highway in a show of anger and desperation.

The protest followed a deadly attack on Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area, where over 200 people were reportedly slaughtered by suspected herdsmen in an overnight raid that has shocked the nation.

The demonstrators, mostly young men and women clad in black, wielded placards and palm fronds as they barricaded the highway, halting vehicular movement and demanding an immediate end to the killings and justice for the victims. Their message was clear: the people of Benue are under siege, and the government must act.

The protests came barely 24 hours after one of the deadliest attacks in the state’s recent history. According to survivors and community leaders, armed herdsmen suspected to be Fulani militias descended on Yelwata from both eastern and western flanks around 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, launching a coordinated assault on the sleeping community.

“They killed people, poured petrol on the stalls in the market where many displaced persons were sleeping, and set everything ablaze,” said Matthew Mnyan, a community leader and former acting chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). “It was a planned, unprovoked, and coordinated attack. Families of 12 or 15 people—men, women, children—were burnt alive. They slit children’s throats like animals.”

Mnyan confirmed that no security personnel responded in time to repel the attackers, despite the presence of police and military posts in the area. He revealed that over a week before the attack, residents received intelligence of impending invasions from neighbouring Nasarawa State, targeting Yelwata, Ukohol, Ortese, Yogbo, and Daudu. While a separate attack at Daudu was reportedly repelled, five soldiers, including a captain, were allegedly killed in the confrontation.

The rampage in Yelwata resulted in entire families being wiped out. “We are still compiling names because many were burnt beyond recognition,” Mnyan said. “So far, 46 people have been rushed to hospitals, and over 20 have died from injuries. The death toll could easily surpass 200.”

IDPs Targeted Again

Many of those killed in the Yelwata massacre were not locals but internally displaced persons (IDPs) who had fled previous attacks in Nasarawa State. Chief Dennis Gbongbon, President of the Association of United Farmers Benue Valley (AUFBV), described the victims as largely Tiv farmers who had taken refuge in makeshift shelters and market stalls.

“Suspected Lakurawa bandits and herders stormed the community around 2:00 a.m. and set houses ablaze,” Gbongbon recounted. “Over 62 people were burnt alive. Many were IDPs who ran from Antsa, Dooka, Kadarko, and Giza. Even in refuge, they found no safety. It’s unimaginable.”

He added that the death toll would likely rise as rescue teams continued to search for bodies buried under the rubble. Many victims were still being transported to nearby hospitals.

Confirming the incident, Chief Joseph Har, Special Adviser on Security and Internal Affairs to Governor Hyacinth Alia, acknowledged the attacks in both Yelwata and Daudu. However, he said details were still sketchy. “I can’t give an exact account because I wasn’t there physically, but I’m aware these ugly incidents happened.”

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, also confirmed the killings, stating that the police were investigating the matter but did not offer casualty figures.

This latest attack is part of a troubling pattern of unchecked violence in Benue State. For years, the state has been the epicentre of brutal clashes between farming communities and suspected herdsmen militias, with thousands killed and entire villages razed.

Despite multiple deployments of security forces and the establishment of IDP camps across the state, the carnage continues. Communities remain vulnerable, and the attackers—often well-armed and tactically coordinated—have operated with impunity.

Protesters on Sunday said they felt abandoned by both the federal and state governments. “We cannot remain quiet while our people are slaughtered,” one youth said. “We need real security, not condolences.”

The protesters demanded that the government not only investigate the latest massacre but also implement long-term security measures to protect vulnerable communities. They called on President Bola Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia to prioritize the safety of Benue people and ensure that justice is served.

While the Benue State government had previously warned against unlawful gatherings amid rising tensions, the demonstrators insisted their actions were necessary to draw national and international attention to the ongoing genocide in their state.

As the sun set on another day of mourning in Benue, charred homes, mass graves, and grieving families bore silent testimony to a conflict that shows no signs of abating. The people of Benue are not just crying out for protection—they are demanding an end to what many now believe is an orchestrated attempt to displace them and take over their ancestral lands.

If urgent and decisive action is not taken, the road from Makurdi to Abuja may continue to be blocked—not just by protests, but by the bodies of those caught in a war the country seems unwilling to fight.