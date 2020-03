The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Nigeria has risen by two, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 44, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Tuesday.

The NCDC explained that one of the cases was confirmed in the FCT, while the other is Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

“The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK,” it added.

A breakdown of the cases are:

Lagos- 29

FCT- 8

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1.