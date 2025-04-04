The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says vandalism and wire snaps have been identified as major causes of electricity-related fatalities in Nigeria.

NERC in its quarterly report, disclosed that 112 deaths were recorded in 2024, a slight decline of 2.6 per cent compared to 115 deaths reported in 2023.

Despite this reduction, the data shows that incidents related to vandalism continue to pose a significant threat to both utility workers and members of the public.

Meanwhile, the total number of injuries in 2024 was 95, representing a decrease of 6.9 per cent from 102 recorded in 2023.

The NERC report highlighted that fatalities were unevenly distributed throughout the year, with some quarters recording significant spikes.

In the first quarter of 2024, 23 fatalities were recorded, representing a 35.3 per cent increase from 17 fatalities in the corresponding period of 2023.

Injuries also surged by 93.8 per cent, rising from 16 in the first quarter of 2023 to 31 in the same period of 2024.

NESCO and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies were the only DisCos that did not record any casualties in the first quarter of 2024, according to the NERC.

The Commission also disclosed that Egbin was the only generation company that reported a safety accident during the period.

Advertisement

NERC, in its Q1 2024 report, revealed that a total of 54 casualties were recorded within the period, with Eko Electricity Distribution Company leading with 13 casualties, representing 24.07 per cent of the total.

This was followed by Benin DisCo with eight casualties (14.81 per cent), and Jos and Aba DisCos, both recording six casualties each, accounting for 11.11 per cent respectively.

The report further highlighted that DisCos collectively accounted for 96.30 per cent of all casualties recorded in Q1 2024.

This figure, though slightly lower, continues the trend observed in the previous quarter, Q4 2023, where DisCos accounted for 98.48 per cent of casualties.

This trend indicates that the distribution segment remains the primary source of safety issues within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

According to NERC, the major causes of casualties during the quarter included wire snaps, which led to six deaths and six injuries.

Incidents of illegal or unauthorised access to electrical installations resulted in five deaths and two injuries.

The Commission also recorded two deaths and five injuries from acts of vandalism. Unsafe acts or conditions contributed to 10 deaths and 12 injuries, while falls from height resulted in two injuries.

The second quarter saw the highest number of deaths, with fatalities increasing by 21.4 per cent from 28 in 2023 to 34 in 2024.

Advertisement

However, the number of injuries declined significantly by 39.3 per cent, dropping from 28 in 2023 to 17 in 2024.

This indicates that while incidents became more severe, leading to higher fatalities, the frequency of less severe cases was reduced.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company recorded the highest number of casualties in the second quarter of 2024.

The report revealed that Ibadan DisCo accounted for 13 out of the 51 casualties recorded during the period, representing 25.49 per cent of the total.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company followed with eight casualties, accounting for 15.69 per cent, while Jos and Enugu DisCos recorded seven and six casualties, respectively, representing 13.73 per cent and 11.76 per cent.

NERC disclosed that no casualties were recorded among GenCos during the quarter.

NESCO and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies were the only DisCos that did not record any casualties, maintaining their safety performance from the previous quarter.

The Commission stated that DisCos accounted for 100 per cent of the casualties recorded in Q2 2024.

This trend marks a continuation of the pattern observed in previous quarters, where DisCos accounted for 96.30 per cent of casualties in Q1 2024 and 98.48 per cent in Q4 2023.

Advertisement

An analysis of the causes of casualties in Q2 2024 shows that illegal or unauthorised access was the leading cause, resulting in 11 fatalities and one injury.

Unsafe acts or conditions followed closely, causing 10 fatalities and 14 injuries. Wire snaps were responsible for eight fatalities and one injury, while vandalism accounted for four deaths with no injuries. Falls from height resulted in two injuries but no fatalities.

NERC also reported incidents of damage to property and infrastructure, primarily caused by explosions, fire outbreaks, or acts of vandalism.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria recorded 23 instances of such damage, while Ibadan and Eko DisCos reported two and one incident, respectively.

In the third quarter, the number of fatalities fell by 14.7 per cent, from 34 in 2023 to 29 in 2024.

Injuries remained consistent at 28 for both years, reflecting a steady yet concerning trend.

Egbin Power Plant was the only GenCo that recorded a casualty during the third quarter of 2024.

Among the DisCos, NESCO was the only one that did not record any casualty during the period.

The NERC report revealed that a total of 57 casualties were recorded in Q3 2024, with the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company accounting for the highest number of casualties at 11, representing 19.30 per cent of the total. Kaduna DisCo followed with 10 casualties, accounting for 17.54 per cent, while Abuja DisCo recorded seven casualties, representing 12.28 per cent.

Advertisement

NERC noted that despite a slight shift from previous patterns, DisCos continued to account for the majority of safety challenges within the NESI.

In Q3 2024, DisCos were responsible for 92.98 per cent of all recorded casualties. This figure, though slightly lower, continues the trend from previous quarters where DisCos accounted for 100 per cent in Q2 2024, 96.30 per cent in Q1 2024, and 98.48 per cent in Q4 2023.

The breakdown of the causes of casualties during the quarter showed that wire snaps were the most prevalent, resulting in 14 fatalities and four injuries.

Unsafe acts or conditions accounted for six deaths and 18 injuries, while illegal or unauthorised access led to four fatalities and two injuries.

Vandalism caused four deaths and one injury, while falls from height resulted in one fatality and two injuries.

NERC stated that the distribution segment remains the primary source of safety issues in the NESI, attributing most casualties to operational lapses, poor safety practices, and acts of vandalism.

The Commission stressed that incidents involving wire snaps and unsafe conditions remain a significant safety concern, highlighting the need for enhanced safety measures and better enforcement of safety protocols among DisCos.

The report also highlighted property damage caused by explosions, fire outbreaks, or acts of vandalism during the period.

The TCN recorded 22 incidents of damage, while Jos DisCo reported one case.

Advertisement

In the fourth quarter, both fatalities and injuries saw notable declines. Deaths dropped by 27.8 per cent from 36 in 2023 to 26 in 2024, while injuries decreased by 36.7 per cent, from 30 in 2023 to 19 in 2024.

None of the GenCos recorded any casualties in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to NERC.

Among the DisCos, Benin and Kaduna DisCos were the only ones that did not record any casualties during the period.

The NERC report revealed that a total of 45 casualties were recorded in Q4 2024, with Eko Electricity Distribution Company accounting for the highest number of casualties at 14, representing 31.11 per cent of the total. Port Harcourt and Abuja DisCos followed, recording five casualties each, representing 11.11 per cent respectively.

According to NERC, DisCos continued to account for the majority of safety challenges within the NESI.

In Q4 2024, DisCos were responsible for 93.33 per cent of all recorded casualties. This continues the trend observed in previous quarters where DisCos accounted for 96.30 per cent in Q1 2024, 100 per cent in Q2 2024, and 92.98 per cent in Q3 2024.

An analysis of the causes of casualties during the quarter indicated that vandalism was the most significant contributor, leading to eight fatalities without injuries.

Unsafe acts or conditions accounted for seven deaths and 14 injuries, while wire snaps resulted in five fatalities and two injuries.

Illegal or unauthorised access led to three deaths and one injury. There were no fatalities or injuries recorded from falls from height.

Advertisement

NERC also reported damage to property and infrastructure caused by explosions, fire outbreaks, or acts of vandalism.

The TCN recorded 21 cases of such damage during the period.

The Commission stated that it had commenced investigations into all reported accidents and would take necessary enforcement actions against any licensees found wanting.

The Q4 2024 report read, “The Commission has initiated investigations into all reported accidents and will enforce appropriate actions where necessary.

“Furthermore, the Commission continues to closely monitor the implementation of licensees’ accident reduction strategy for the NESI.

“The Commission also organises various programmes, including the Health and Safety Manager’s Meeting, aimed at improving the health and safety performance of the NESI.”

In a bid to ensure fairness and transparency, the Commission oversees settlement processes between licensees and families of accident victims.

NERC reported that it successfully concluded three compensation negotiations between licensees and the families of victims during Q4 2024.

The Commission noted that it remains committed to ensuring that affected families receive fair compensation for losses suffered due to electricity-related incidents