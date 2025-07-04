Nigerian doctors issue 21-day ultimatum, slam FG over poor pay, Saint Lucia deal

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has issued a stern 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding the immediate withdrawal of a controversial circular on allowance reviews and urgent action on a series of unmet agreements — or risk a nationwide strike that could paralyse Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

At a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, described the circular — issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on June 27 — as “grossly inadequate, misleading, and a violation of multiple collective agreements” dating back to 2001, 2009, 2014, and 2021.

He warned that failure to act within the ultimatum period would compel Nigerian doctors to withdraw their services across the country.

“The Nigerian Medical Association expresses grave disappointment and unequivocally condemns this circular,” Audu said. “It constitutes a flagrant breach of the spirit and letter of agreements reached painstakingly through collective bargaining.”

He noted that the circular, which sought to adjust the allowances of medical and dental practitioners under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), was released without consulting the NMA, despite the association submitting accurate allowance proposals to relevant agencies.

“This kind of unilateral action reflects disregard for due process and professional integrity,” he said, stressing that the NMA had shown enormous restraint and good faith in years of dialogue with government agencies.

The NMA’s 18-point demand includes:

Immediate reversal of the June 27 circular

Correction of salary adjustments in line with past agreements

Full payment of outstanding professional allowances

Disbursement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund

Reversal of appointments of non-doctors as hospital consultants

Release of circulars on clinical duty and excess workload allowances

Enforcement of revised retirement age for doctors

Universal application of CONMESS across all federal and state institutions

Provision of health insurance and welfare packages for doctors

Audu called on President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the Nigerian public to intervene swiftly to avert service disruption.

NMA slams FG’s Saint Lucia deal amid domestic healthcare crisis

In a separate but related development, the NMA has criticised the Federal Government’s decision to deploy Nigerian doctors and other professionals to Saint Lucia under a new international aid agreement, calling it “inexcusable” given the critical state of Nigeria’s health system.

Under the Technical Manpower Assistance Agreement signed in Castries on Wednesday, Nigerian doctors, teachers, and agriculturists will be deployed to the Caribbean nation for two years. The Nigerian government will cover their allowances and logistics, while Saint Lucia provides accommodation and other local support.

But in a strongly worded statement, NMA Secretary General Dr. Ben Egbo said the agreement amounts to “exporting human resources” at the expense of citizens at home.

He described the move as a “deeply troubling contradiction,” accusing the Tinubu administration of prioritising Nigeria’s international image over the welfare of its domestic health workforce.

“It is unjustifiable that Nigerian doctors deployed to Saint Lucia will earn N40.8 million per year, while those serving at home struggle with N11.9 million, and their Lucian counterparts are paid N131.7 million by their own government,” Egbo said.

He warned that the policy would worsen the ongoing brain drain, which has already seen thousands of Nigerian doctors emigrate in search of better working conditions.

“Doctors in Nigeria are overworked, underpaid, and exposed to hazardous conditions with no commensurate risk allowances,” he noted. “This government cannot claim to value its medical workforce while refusing to meet basic obligations like timely payment of allowances and proper salary structures.”

He added that the combination of poor remuneration, delayed payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund, and lack of implementation of CONMESS across all levels of government has left doctors exhausted and demoralised, with many suffering from burnout, chronic illnesses, and in some cases, death.

The NMA reaffirmed its position that while it supports South-South cooperation and international collaboration, it must not come at the cost of collapsing the nation’s healthcare system.

“This policy effectively turns Nigeria into a human resource exporter at the expense of its own citizens’ health,” the association said.

The association referenced its July 2 press briefing, reiterating the 21-day ultimatum and urging the government to urgently address its demands to avoid a total breakdown in medical services across the country.

“We remain committed to dialogue,” Prof. Audu added, “but the clock is ticking — and Nigerian doctors cannot be pushed any further without consequences.”