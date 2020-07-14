OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigerian Army has approved new postings and appointments of its senior officers with new General Officers Commanding, new Principal Staff Officers and new Corps Commanders announced.

The new appointments and postings are contained in a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa.

Musa noted that the posting involved 57 Major Generals while several Brigadiers Generals and Colonels were also affected.

“The posting which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General TY Buratai is a routine/normal exercise intended to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency”, he said.

“Consequently, Major General Lucky Irabor, formerly, the Chief of Training and Operations at Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja is now Commander, Training and Doctrine Command Minna, and appointed Commander, Major General FO Agugo, formerly the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army Port Harcourt is redeployed to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signal Corps Apapa Lagos as Corps Commander Signals, Major General M Mohammed from Headquarters NA Signal Corps Apapa Lagos to Office of the COAS and appointed Special Adviser Nigerian Army University Biu.

“Major General Mohammed A Dikko moves from Administrative Staff College of Nigerian Badagry Lagos to Nigerian Army Training Centre Kontagora and is appointed Commander, Major General US Yakubu from Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Kontagora to Army Headquarters Abuja (AHQ) and appointed Chief of Administration (Army), Major General BO Sawyer, formerly the Director of Plans at AHQ Department of Policy and Plans is appointed Commandant, Nigerian Army Armour School Bauchi, Major General IO Uzamere formerly Commandant Nigerian Army College of Logistics Lagos is posted to AHQ Abuja Department of Logistics and appointed Chief of Logistics (Army).

“Major General JO Irefin, formerly the General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lagos is appointed the new GOC, Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt, Major General JO Akomolafe, formerly Commander Nigerian Army Amour Corps, Bauchi is redeployed to Defence Headquarters Abuja and appointed as Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluation.

‘Major General Chike Ude, one time Force Commander, Multi-National Joint Task Force, is redeployed from the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja and appointed as the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Major General HR Momoh from Defence Space Administration Abuja is redeployed to Army headquarters and appointed Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans/Director Special Duties, Major General AT Hamman formerly Director of Peacekeeping at Defence headquarters is redeployed to Army headquarters and appointed as Commander AHQ Garrison, Major General OA Akinyemi from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, is redeployed to the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi Lagos as Deputy Commandant.

“Major General MH Magaji is been redeployed from NA Amour School to Headquarters NA Armour Corps and appointed Commander, Major General MA Masanawa from Defence Headquarters to NA Ordinance School Lagos as Commandant, Major General JI Unuigbe is redeployed from AHQ Department of Logistics to DHQ and appointed Chief of Defence Logistics while Major General James Gwaza Myam the erstwhile Commander AHQ Garrison Abuja is now the Commander NA Corps of Artillery.

“Major General GA Umelo, formerly the Director, Peacekeeping at AHQ Department of Training and Operations is appointed the new General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Lagos, Major General SE Udounwa from AHQ Department of Policy and Plans is posted to Army War College Abuja as Commandant, Major General MO Enendu is redeployed from Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre to Nigerian Army College of Logistics and appointed Commandant.

“Major General GS Abdullahi is redeployed from the Defence Headquarters to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria and appointed Director General, Major General BN Salami moves from Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport as Commander.

“Other affected include – Major General FO Omoigui from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole Maiduguri and appointed Deputy Theater Commander, Major General IO Ehiorobo from Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering to Headquarters Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and appointed Commander while Major General KI Mukhtar from AHQ Department of Army Administration is now the Commandant Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria.

“The erstwhile Commandant Army War College Nigeria, Major General C Ofoche has been redeployed to AHQ Department of Policy and Plans as Director Plans, Major General AB Ibrahim from AHQ Department of Training and Operations is redeployed to Defence Space Administration as Director Support Services, while Brigadier General IO Adewa is to remain in Nigerian Army Properties Limited and appointed Acting General Managing Director.

“Brigadier General KA Kazir has been posted from Headquarters Nigerian Army Engineers to Headquarters 43 Engineers Brigade as Commander, Brigadier General MU Abdullahi moves from Nigerian Army Intelligence and Cyber Warfare School to 58 Signal Brigade and appointed Commander, Brigadier General MB Dala moves from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna and appointed Director Exams.

“Similarly, Brigadier General BR Sinjen has been redeployed from Headquarters NA Corps of Artillery to AHQ Department of Training and Operations as Acting Director of Operations, Brigadier General SI Igbinomwanhia is redeployed from 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri to AHQ Department of Training and Operations and appointed Acting Director Campaign Plan, Brigadier General HG Tafida moves from AHQ Department of Logistics to Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering and appointed Acting Commandant, Brigadier General AO Arogbofa moves from 102 Division Equipment Support to AHQ Department of Logistics as Acting Director Equipment Maintenance, Brigadier General EC Lot moves from Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria to Headquarters 52 Signal Brigade as Commander.

“Others are – Colonel B Sarki from Defence Intelligence College to 6 Military Intelligence Brigade and appointed Acting Commander, Colonel KO Ogunsoya from DHQ to Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations and appointed Chief of Staff, Colonel Timothy Antigha from Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena to Defence Headquarters and appointed Acting Executive Director Armed Forces Radio, Colonel Mohammed Dole from Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations to Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena and appointed Military Public Information Officer, Colonel AF Maimagani is to remain in Headquarters Directorate of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic) as Acting Director Chaplain (Roman Catholic).”

All the postings and appointments take effect from 20 July 2020.