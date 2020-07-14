The management and staff of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, have been charged to focus on the mission and objectives of the fund to deliver on its mandate.

The Acting Managing Director of the NSITF, Dr Kelly Nwagha who gave the charge after the inauguration of the new management team in Abuja, said the appointment of the new management team was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dr Nwagha emphasized that the three cardinal objectives of the fund which are the prevention of workplace accidents, injuries and disabilities; rehabilitation and compensation must be pursued vigorously as reflected in the International Labour Organization’s standards.

He explained that the new management to increase the number of enrolees into the scheme thereby increasing the financial portfolio of the fund.

Responding on behalf of the staff, the Union President, Mr Gbagbong Mamfa assured the new management of its support but pointed out that the union would constructively engage them in the course of discharging their duties.