The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib has said Nigeria expects to get its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of this month as part of its plan to inoculate 40% of the population this year and a further 30% next year.

Shuaib said the first batch would contain 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, obtained through the global vaccine-sharing scheme known as Covax.

According to him, the country will first inoculate frontline health workers, first responders, national leaders, people vulnerable to coronavirus and the elderly. He noted that the country hopes to get 42 million vaccines to cover one-fifth of its population through the scheme.

The World Health Organization set up the Covax scheme to help poorer countries obtain Covid-19 vaccines amid widespread concerns that wealthier nations would snap them up.