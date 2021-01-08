Nigeria, on Thursday, recorded 1,565 new cases of COVID-19 across 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory, according to figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

This is one of the highest recorded in the country since the index case of February 27, 2019.

A total of 1,664 cases was reported on Wednesday, a record high as cases continue to rise in the country.

According to the NCDC, Lagos led the toll with 807 cases, followed by the FCT with 236.

Other states that recorded cases include:: Kaduna-79; Oyo-57; Plateau-47; Rivers-37; Katsina-35; Edo-30; Sokoto-30; Delta-26; Kebbi-23; Ondo-20; Enugu-18; Abia-17; Ogun-17; Benue-16; Bayelsa-15; Bauchi-14; Niger-13; Kano-10; Borno-6; Imo-5; Ekiti-4; Osun-2 and Jigawa-1.

The NCDC said it discharged 314 community recoveries in Lagos State, 158 in Kaduna State and 84 in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines.