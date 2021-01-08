Adebayo Obajemu

In a bid to combat the Covid-19 second wave ravaging the world, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that the state has decided to build 10 oxygen tents. This is coming from the fact that more patients in the state were in need of oxygen.

Sanwo-Olu regretted that the state remained the epicentre of the COVID-19 in the country, while noting that the second wave appeared more infectious than the first.

The governor said, “COVID-19 is with us and it is not just something playing in their heads. We have seen, unfortunately, the fatality rate around the country, even in Lagos. One of the things we have realised is that a lot more people require oxygen attention; they need additional breathing aid. So, we have started building what we call oxygen tents.

“We are building about 10 of such facilities; we have inaugurated about four or five of them and we are also building proper oxygen plants, additional to oxygen plants in the state so that we can meet the respiratory requirements