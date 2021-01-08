A High Court in Kano on Thursday stopped Governor Abdullahi Ganduje from further deductions of the salaries of judiciary workers in the state.

Justice Usman Na’abba gave the order following an exparte motion filed before the court by the workers under the aegis of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Kano State chapter.

The plaintiffs in the suit through its counsel, F. I. Umar, joined the Kano State governor, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Finance, Head of Service and Accountant General as defendants.

They urged the court to restrain the defendants from further deductions of their salaries.

Justice Na’abba, in an interim order, granted the plaintiffs prayers by restraining the defendants from further actions pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The judge, according to PUNCH, further directed the defendants or their agents to comply with the agreement dated December 19, 2019, entered into between Kano State Government and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council by paying JUSUN members their full salaries under Consolidated Judicial Staff Salary Structure.

He adjourned the case till January 28, 2021.