Nigeria reels as new wave of kidnappings sweeps Niger, FCT, Delta and Kogi

Nigeria is facing one of its bleakest weeks in recent memory after a fresh chain of coordinated kidnappings and killings swept across Niger State, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Delta, and Kogi, leaving dozens abducted, several injured, and at least two confirmed dead.

The latest surge in violent attacks comes exactly seven days after terrorists abducted over 300 students in Agwara, Niger State, deepening fears that armed groups are once again escalating mass abductions across the North-Central zone.

Pregnant woman, 24 others seized in Niger as blind man mutilated

In Niger State, bandits struck Palaita community in Erena Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area, abducting 24 people, including a pregnant woman, while farmers were harvesting rice around 2:00pm on Wednesday.

Witnesses said the attackers rode directly to the farmlands, fired sporadically, rounded up workers, and fled before security forces could arrive, despite the community being less than five kilometres from a military base.

Earlier that morning in Kakuru, also in Erena Ward, another group of armed men brutalised a blind resident and chopped off his right hand after taking a mobile phone from him. The victim received first aid, but his current condition remains unknown.

The Niger State Police Command later said 10 people were kidnapped, acknowledging that efforts were underway to rescue the victims.

Six girls, teenage boy abducted in FCT night attack

In the FCT, gunmen raided Gidan-Bijimi in Kawu Ward, Bwari Area Council, kidnapping six girls aged 17–23 and a 16-year-old boy during a 9:47pm attack on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Residents said the attackers fired repeatedly into the air, overpowered the local vigilance team, and escaped through the thick forests linking Bwari to Kaduna State – areas long identified as bandit transit routes.

The attack occurred one week after bandits shot dead a police officer and tried to abduct a family in nearby Guto, raising fresh concerns over deteriorating security on Abuja’s outskirts.

Following the incident, FCT Commissioner of Police Miller Dantawaye announced strengthened deployments under the revived Operation Sweep, backed by logistics provided by Minister Nyesom Wike.

Kidnapped Kaduna Anglican priest dies in captivity

The Diocese of Kaduna, Anglican Communion, has confirmed the death of Venerable Edwin Achi, Priest-in-Charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church, who was kidnapped with his wife and daughter on October 28 near the Kaduna Refinery.

The kidnappers had demanded a N600 million ransom.

His death forced the cancellation of the diocesan ‘Stand Up for Jesus 2025’ event. His wife and daughter remain in captivity.

Delta tragedy: kidnappers kill palm-wine tapper after family offers N10,000 ransom

In Delta State, two palm-wine tappers were kidnapped on Thursday in the Emuhu community near Agbor. One victim was executed after his impoverished family could raise only N10,000, which the terrorists described as an “insult”.

Advertisement

A joint team of troops from the 63 Brigade, local vigilantes and police units rescued the surviving victim in Urhonigbe forest in Edo State. He was dehydrated and traumatised.

Security expert Zagazola Makama described the incident as a harsh reflection of what rural Nigerians face daily.

Bandits attack buses in Kogi, abduct passengers

Also on Thursday, bandits reportedly ambushed two 18-seater buses on the Osokoko–Obajana road in Kogi State. One bus escaped, while all passengers in the other were kidnapped.

Soldiers deployed to the scene reportedly repelled the assailants, allowing stranded travellers to move after the road was cleared.

In a separate incident, Kiri High School in Aiyetoro Kiri, Kabba Bunu LGA, came under attack on Wednesday, but vigilantes rescued all abducted students. One vigilante and a resident were killed.

Government responds: ‘We are inches from crushing banditry’

Despite the escalating violence, Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar insisted that the armed forces are “closing in” on eliminating bandits.

“This is how guerrilla warfare works,” the minister told BBC Hausa, adding that troops were avoiding heavy strikes in civilian-populated zones.

Advertisement

He confirmed investigations into reports that security personnel were withdrawn shortly before bandits attacked a girls’ school in Kebbi.

Police redeploy 11,566 officers withdrawn from VIPs

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun announced that more than 11,566 police officers previously assigned to VIP protection have been redeployed to underserved communities nationwide.

Onaiyekan: equip officers, not recruit more

Catholic Cardinal John Onaiyekan urged the government to properly equip existing security personnel instead of recruiting 20,000 new policemen.

“With the officers we have now – if armed and treated well – we should be able to deal with terrorists,” he said at an international conference in Abuja.