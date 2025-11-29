Otti hails Abia-born Brig.-Gen. Chima Ekeator on promotion to Major General

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has congratulated Brigadier General Chima A. Ekeator on his promotion to the rank of Major General in the Nigerian Army.

Ekeator, who hails from Abaki Ndoki in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, was among senior officers elevated by the Army in a promotion list released on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, Governor Otti described the officer’s rise as a major milestone in a distinguished military career marked by professionalism, discipline and dedication to duty.

Ekeator, a top officer at the Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, was praised by the Governor for bringing honour to Abia State through his sterling service to the nation.

“The promotion is not only well-deserved but also a reflection of the excellence for which Abians are known across the world,” Otti said, noting that Ekeator’s commitment to national security and unity continues to enhance the state’s reputation.

The Governor expressed confidence that the newly promoted Major General would continue to excel in his new responsibilities and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s security architecture.

He extended warm congratulations on behalf of the government and people of Abia State, wishing the senior officer greater accomplishments and divine guidance in the years ahead.