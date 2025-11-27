Fresh Terror in Niger: Bandits Kidnap 24, Sever Arm of Blind Man in Twin Attacks

Niger State has been hit by another wave of violence as bandits carried out coordinated attacks that left 24 people abducted – including a pregnant woman – and a blind resident brutally mutilated.

Reports said the latest kidnap incident occurred on Wednesday in Palaita community, Erena Local Government Area, where gunmen stormed a farmland while labourers were harvesting produce.

According to witnesses, the attackers surrounded the workers, held them hostage and led them into the bush. Among the captives is a woman said to be heavily pregnant, Vanguard reported.

In a separate raid within the same local government area, the criminals reportedly cut off the arm of a blind man after he allegedly failed to comply with their instructions.

The incidents have intensified fear across the region, with residents warning that insecurity is worsening despite repeated appeals for intervention.

Community members are urging the government and security agencies to act swiftly, saying the latest attacks highlight the growing boldness of armed groups operating in the state.