Connect with us

Nation

Fresh Terror in Niger: Bandits Kidnap 24, Sever Arm of Blind Man in Twin Attacks
Advertisement

Nation

Ogun govt urges council chairmen to focus on people-oriented projects

Nation

Third Anniversary: OSCO-HEALTH Board, Management Congratulate Governor Adeleke

Nation

Ojukwu bunker, war museum set for major upgrade, expanded cultural roles

Nation

3rd year anniversary: Osun pensioners hail Adeleke’s transformation agenda

Nation

First Bank pensioners protest alleged poor remuneration in Osun

Nation

Father of three abducted Niger schoolchildren died of heart attack, CAN northern chair reveals

Nation

Terror Attack in Kano: 10 Abducted from Yan Chibi and Biresawa Villages

Nation

Tinubu Welcomes Release of 24 Kebbi Schoolgirls, Orders Tougher Security Measures

Nation

BREAKING: Pregnant woman, children, nursing mothers abducted as terrorists attack Kwara again 

Nation

Fresh Terror in Niger: Bandits Kidnap 24, Sever Arm of Blind Man in Twin Attacks

Published

34 minutes ago

on

Fresh Terror in Niger: Bandits Kidnap 24, Sever Arm of Blind Man in Twin Attacks

Niger State has been hit by another wave of violence as bandits carried out coordinated attacks that left 24 people abducted – including a pregnant woman – and a blind resident brutally mutilated.

Reports said the latest kidnap incident occurred on Wednesday in Palaita community, Erena Local Government Area, where gunmen stormed a farmland while labourers were harvesting produce.

According to witnesses, the attackers surrounded the workers, held them hostage and led them into the bush. Among the captives is a woman said to be heavily pregnant, Vanguard reported.

In a separate raid within the same local government area, the criminals reportedly cut off the arm of a blind man after he allegedly failed to comply with their instructions.

The incidents have intensified fear across the region, with residents warning that insecurity is worsening despite repeated appeals for intervention.

Community members are urging the government and security agencies to act swiftly, saying the latest attacks highlight the growing boldness of armed groups operating in the state.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (180) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (411) Alex Otti (617) Aliko Dangote (116) Atiku Abubakar (346) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1010) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (192) dollar (137) Donald Trump (110) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (185) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (316) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (680) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement