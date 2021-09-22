Three more Nigerians have died from Covid-19 pandemic, even as the country recorded 513 more cases of the virus on Wednesday, according to figures from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a update on its website.

“On the 21st of September 2021, 513 new confirmed cases and 3 death were recorded in Nigeria,” the centre said.

“Till date, 202704 cases have been confirmed, 191370 cases have been discharged and 2664 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 513 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (132), FCT (80), Rivers (70), Kaduna (43), Edo (40), Ondo (32), Delta (23), Akwa Ibom(21), Kwara (16), Gombe (12), Anambra (9), Benue (9), Kano (7), Oyo (6), Borno (3), Bayelsa (2), Kastina (2), Ogun (2), and Jigawa (1)

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”