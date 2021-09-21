By Sunday Oguntuyi osogbo

A firm, JWB Global Consulting Limited, has urged commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders, in Osun State to take the process of registration for the proper identification of members serious as according to it, registration is a way of checkmating the activities of criminal elements and sustain the peace presently enjoy in the state.

Chief Executives Officer of the organization, Mr. Olujide Adeleke stated this in a press statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital.

Adeleke explained that following series of interactions between the government and leadership of Okada riders in the state on the need to have proper identification module for their members to nip any criminal activities in the bud, the leadership of the association engaged his firm for implementation of the policy.

He stressed that the process has been hampered due to the lackadaisical approach of some motorcyclists, who have refused to register or failed to come up for the collection of their reflective jackets and identification code after payment.

”Contrary to lies being peddled around by agents of mischief and propaganda, the process of registration and issuance of reflective jackets and code of identification was initiated by the leadership of the Okada riders in the state as a response to advice of the government towards curtailing insecurity.

”It is on that note that our organization was contacted to superintend the process on behalf of the association, without any involvement of government or its agencies.

”Having said that, I am imploring Okada riders who are yet to register and make payment for their reflective jackets and codes, as well as those who have registered and made payment but are yet to collect their jackets and codes of identification to quickly contact their leadership or visit our office at number 200, Ola-ore Shopping Complex, Beside Chicken Republic, Fakunle Area, Osogbo,” Adeleke submitted.