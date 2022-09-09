Nigeria records N2trn trade surplus in Q2 2022

Nigeria recorded N2trn trade surplus in the second quarter of 2022, with total exports valued at N7.4 trillion and imports worth N5.4 trillion.

However, the country’s total merchandise trade declined by N200 billion or 1.5 percent to N12.8 trillion quarter-on-quarter from N13 trillion in Q1’22.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report for Q2’22, released on Thursday.

According to the bureau, the value of crude oil exports, which was 79.7 percent of total exports in Q2′ 22, rose by 5.1 per cent to N5.9 trillion from N5.6 trillion in Q1’22.

The report stated: “Exports by section revealed that Nigeria exported mainly mineral products which amounted to N6.7 trillion, or 91.46 percent of total export value; followed by ‘Products of the chemical and allied industries’, which were valued at N318.51billion (or 4.3 percent of the value of total exports) and ‘Vegetable products’ worth N100.12 billion (1.35 percent of the value of total exports).

“The value of exports trade in Q2’22 was dominated by crude oil exports valued at N5.9 trillion which accounted for 79.7 percent of total exports while non-crude oil exports value stood at N1.49 trillion or 20.2 percent of total exports of which non-oil products contributed N675.08 billion representing 9.11 percent of total exports.”

On imports it said: “During the second quarter of 2022, total imports were valued at N5.4 trillion accounting for 42.3 percent of total trade. The import value fell by 7.9 percent in Q2’22 compared to the value recorded in Q1’22 but increased by 15.8 percent compared to the imports value in Q2’21.”