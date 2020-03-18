The Federal Government has announced five new cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to eight.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who made this known in a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja said that: “Of the 5 new positive cases, 3 arrived from the United States, while 2 came in from the United Kingdom.

“We are still collating information on the travelers; 2 of the 3 from the US are Nigerians, a mother and her six-week-old child, making the baby the youngest COVID-19 patient we have, and the 3rd is an American national , who crosses the land border and became the first COVID-19 case not arriving by air. The 2 cases from the UK are Nigerian.”

Four of the cases were Nigerians while the fifth was a foreign national who came in through the land border.

This is the first recorded case of the infection through Nigeria’s land borders. Of the five new cases, one is in Ekiti State and the other four in Lagos State.