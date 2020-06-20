Giving a further update on the outbreak of the disease, the health agency noted that the new cases were reported in 13 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that Nigeria now has a total of 19,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 6,718 have been discharged with 506 others dead.

Of the new cases, Lagos has the highest with 230 infections, followed by Rivers and Delta States which reported 127 and 83 more cases respectively.

Others are FCT – 60, Oyo – 51, Edo – 31, Bayelsa – 27, Kaduna – 25, Plateau – 13, Ondo – six, Nasarawa – three, Ekiti and Kano – two, and Borno – one.

With the latest update on COVID-19 in Nigeria, Lagos now has a total of 8,407 cases, followed by Abuja and Kano which have 1,549 and 1,184 infections respectively. (Channels TV)