Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and ex-Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has lauded Hon. Obi Aguocha, the Member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency, for his bold and principled stance in defense of Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking at the Labour Party National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja yesterday, Mr. Obi described Hon. Aguocha as “a lone but unwavering voice” in the National Assembly, whose fearless advocacy for justice, accountability, and good governance has stood out.

“Hon. Obi Aguocha has chosen the path of courage and conviction,” Obi said.

“He stands firm as a beacon of hope and integrity, championing the cause of the people even when it is inconvenient. Nigeria needs more leaders like him — men and women who cannot be bought or intimidated, who will speak truth to power in defense of democracy and justice.”

Mr. Obi also highlighted Aguocha’s recent efforts in the National Assembly, where he openly criticized undemocratic practices and stood in solidarity with the Nigerian people. These actions, he said, underscore Aguocha’s sincerity and commitment to democratic principles.

In response to the commendation, Hon. Aguocha expressed profound appreciation to Mr. Obi, describing him as a man of conscience whose words serve both as encouragement and a reminder to stay the course.

“I am deeply humbled by Mr. Peter Obi’s kind words,” Aguocha said.

“To be recognized by a leader of his national and moral stature strengthens my resolve. I have always believed that democracy thrives when we speak up — even when we stand alone — and when we place the people above personal gain.”

He further pledged to continue using his voice and legislative platform to defend democratic ideals, promote equity and fairness, and advocate for reforms that benefit all Nigerians.

“This is not a personal struggle; it is a collective mission for a better Nigeria,” Aguocha added.

“We must never let fear or political pressure silence us. If I must be the lone voice in the wilderness, then so be it — as long as I speak for truth and justice.”

The rare public endorsement has sparked widespread praise across social media and political circles, with many Nigerians applauding both leaders for their principled stance and unwavering dedication to national progress.