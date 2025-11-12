Connect with us

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Nigeria must safeguard its media voice, Obaigbena warns

…Unveils new African content platform ‘Lekeleke’ to rival U.S., China media dominance

Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of ThisDay and Arise Media Group and Co-Chair of the 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference, has warned that Nigeria and Africa risk losing their voices in the global media space due to the growing influence of artificial intelligence and foreign control of digital content distribution.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja during a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu ahead of the Editors Conference, Obaigbena revealed plans to launch a new digital platform, Lekeleke, in January 2026, aimed at repositioning Africa’s media presence and competing with the content distribution power of the United States and China.

“Artificial intelligence and foreign dominance of the digital content and distribution space are reshaping global media. If we are not proactive, African voices will be marginalized and silenced,” Obaigbena cautioned.

He said Lekeleke would serve as a pan-African initiative to project authentic African stories and ensure that local content creators benefit from the continent’s growing digital economy.

Obaigbena, a long-standing advocate for media freedom and innovation, also warned that Nigeria’s fragile economic gains could be threatened by possible U.S. sanctions, urging both government and industry leaders to work together to protect democracy, strengthen institutions, and sustain national development.

“We must safeguard our democracy, our media, and our economy. No nation develops when its voice is controlled by others,” he added.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey, Obaigbena recalled that nearly 30 years ago, during military rule, journalists and editors were summoned to the Villa under duress. He said the present open engagement with the President marks how far the country has advanced in its democratic consolidation.

“Thirty years ago, editors were invited to the Villa under threat. Today, we are here freely to engage our President. That is progress, and we must protect it,” he said.

The media mogul reaffirmed his belief that a strong, independent, and technologically empowered Nigerian media remains essential to protecting national interests, shaping global narratives, and securing the future of democracy in Africa.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
