2 Nigerians Rescued, 2 Missing as Dozens Die in Mediterranean Shipwreck – IOM

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has confirmed that two Nigerians were rescued while two others remain missing following a deadly shipwreck off the coast of Libya that claimed at least 42 lives.

According to IOM, the tragedy occurred when a rubber boat carrying 49 migrants and refugees capsized in the Central Mediterranean, one of the world’s deadliest migration routes.

The vessel, which departed from Zuwara in northwest Libya around 3 a.m. on November 3, reportedly ran into trouble after high waves caused its engine to fail, leading to the boat capsizing roughly six hours later.

“All passengers – 47 men and two women – were thrown overboard,” IOM said in a statement. “The boat drifted for six days before Libyan authorities rescued seven men on November 8, including four from Sudan, two from Nigeria, and one from Cameroon.”

The missing passengers include 29 Sudanese, eight Somalis, three Cameroonians, and two Nigerians, the agency added.

IOM said its team provided the survivors with emergency medical care, food, and water upon their rescue, in coordination with local authorities.

The organisation lamented that the latest disaster adds to a growing list of fatal incidents on the Central Mediterranean route, which has already claimed over 1,000 lives in 2025 alone.

“With this latest shipwreck, the total has risen even further, reinforcing the urgent need for strengthened regional cooperation,” IOM stated, calling for “expanded safe and regular migration pathways and more effective search and rescue operations.”

Since 2014, more than 25,600 people have died or disappeared in the Central Mediterranean, which stretches from North Africa to Italy. The route remains perilous due to overcrowded, unseaworthy boats, gaps in rescue capacity, and restrictions on humanitarian operations.

IOM reiterated that humane and orderly migration benefits both migrants and the societies that receive them, urging governments to act decisively to prevent further tragedies at sea.