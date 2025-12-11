Nigeria intensifies diplomatic push as Burkina Faso detains Nigerian soldiers, aircraft

The Federal Government has opened high-level diplomatic talks with Burkina Faso to secure the release of Nigerian soldiers and a C-130 military aircraft being held by the country’s military authorities for the third day over an alleged airspace violation.

Reports said multiple military sources confirmed on Wednesday that the detained personnel and aircraft remain in the custody of Burkinabe authorities, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken over negotiations.

“They have not been released yet. The matter is now being handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We hope they will be released soon with their intervention,” one senior source told The PUNCH.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, also confirmed the diplomatic engagement, noting that the Nigerian Embassy in Ouagadougou had begun discussions with Burkinabe officials.

“The Embassy of Nigeria in Ouagadougou is engaging with the host authorities to secure their release,” he said.

Burkina Faso’s state-run news agency, Agence d’Information du Burkina, had reported on Tuesday that the Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft, carrying 11 military personnel, was forced to land in Bobo-Dioulasso on Monday after allegedly entering the country’s airspace without clearance.

The Confederation of Sahel States, made up of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, condemned the incident, accusing Nigeria of violating the sovereignty of one of its member states. It said an investigation indicated that the aircraft did not have the required authorisation to fly over Burkinabe territory.

In its response, the Nigerian Air Force said the crew on board the aircraft was safe and being treated courteously by Burkinabe authorities. The aircraft, according to the Air Force, was on a ferry mission to Portugal and diverted to the nearest airfield after experiencing a technical issue shortly after departing Lagos on 8 December 2025.

A statement issued on Tuesday by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, explained that the diversion was a precautionary measure consistent with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols.

He added that arrangements were being made to resume the mission once the technical concern was resolved, stressing that the Air Force remained committed to maintaining the highest operational and safety standards.