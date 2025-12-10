Osun 2026: Gov Adeleke emerges Accord Party governorship candidate

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has clinched the governorship ticket of the Accord Party ahead of the 2026 election. He emerged as the party’s candidate after a primary held in Osogbo on Wednesday, monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other election observers.

Adeleke, who was the sole aspirant, secured 145 votes, while five ballots were declared invalid. Announcing the results on behalf of the Electoral Committee Chairperson, Maryam Saleh, the committee’s Secretary, Abdulazeez Salahudeen, declared the governor the winner, noting that he met all requirements and recorded the highest number of valid votes.

Accepting the nomination, Governor Adeleke said his performance in office and the overwhelming goodwill of Osun residents would guarantee victory for the Accord Party in 2026. He also unveiled an upgraded five-point agenda for his re-election bid, focusing on:

1. Integrated citizens’ and workers’ welfare;

2. Infrastructure consolidation for economic prosperity;

3. Agro-industrial expansion for youth empowerment;

4. Innovation-driven improvements in health, education and social care; and

5. A better business environment to stimulate job creation.

“We are launching a battle for continuity” – Adeleke

Adeleke described his emergence as the beginning of a renewed drive to sustain the state’s development trajectory.

“We are today launching the battle for continuity – continuity of progress, good governance and democratic dividends,” he said. “My candidacy signals the sustenance of the golden movement when the light of development continues to shine across our state.”

He stated that Osun had suffered years of unfulfilled promises before his administration came on board, noting that in three years, his government has delivered on the aspirations of the people.

“Ours is a government of talk and do,” he said.

Challenging the opposition ahead of the 2026 polls, Adeleke urged his would-be rivals to present their performance records to voters.

“In their days in power, they failed the people, they failed their party and they failed themselves,” he said. “I am proud to run on my records of achievements.”

Highlights of his achievements

Adeleke listed several accomplishments, including:

Osun’s rise from 33rd position under the previous administration to 7th in national examination rankings;

A reduction of the state’s infrastructure deficit by over 40% since 2022;

The repayment of more than 40% of the debt inherited from his predecessor, as confirmed by the Debt Management Office;

Osun’s emergence as the top performer in primary healthcare access across the South-West.

“Our governance delivery proves that leadership can truly serve the people,” he said. “I belong to the circle of leaders who prioritise meeting the needs and aspirations of our people.”

He assured residents that his 2026 campaign would introduce new innovations to move the state to “a new level of development,” adding that he had substantially delivered on the five-point agenda he presented in 2022.

Accord Party expresses confidence

Presenting Adeleke with the certificate of return, the National Chairman of Accord Party, Maxwell Mgbudem, praised the transparency of the primary, describing Accord as a party guided by due process and internal democracy.

He said Adeleke’s emergence was “divinely ordained” and expressed confidence that the governor would secure a resounding victory in the 2026 governorship election.