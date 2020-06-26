Adebayo Obajemu

The petroleum products importation statistics for Q1 2020 reflected that 5.26bn litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 1.66bn litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 258.27m litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), 28.33m litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and 135.14m litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were imported into the country in Q1 2020.

This is contained in report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), zonal distribution of truck-out volume for Full Q1 2020.

The report noted that 5.36bn of premium motor spirit (PMS), 1.56bn litres of automotive gas oil (AGO), 8.73m litres of household kerosene (HHK), 283.90m litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), 23.36m litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and 290.24m of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were distributed nationwide during the period under review