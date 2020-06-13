Adebayo Obajemu

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR has extended the deadline for registration to bid for Nigeria’s marginal oilfields.

A report by Reuters on Thursday said registration which was earlier slated to end on June 14 has been extended to June 21.

The DPR after nearly 20 years launched the first marginal field award round on June 1.

The Department did not give a reason for the extension.

The marginal oilfields comprise 57 fields located on land, swamp and shallow offshore terrains