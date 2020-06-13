A worker inspect facilities on an upstream oil drilling platform at the Total oil platform at Amenem, 35 kilometers away from Port Harcourt in the Niger Delta. Amenem is the hub of Total oil production with two oil well producing over 100,000 barrels of crude daily. AFP PHOTO / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images)

Adebayo Obajemu

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR has extended the deadline for registration to bid for Nigeria’s marginal oilfields.

A report by Reuters on Thursday said registration which was earlier slated to end on June 14 has been extended to June 21.

The DPR after nearly 20 years launched the first marginal field award round on June 1.

The Department did not give a reason for the extension.

The marginal oilfields comprise 57 fields located on land, swamp and shallow offshore terrains

