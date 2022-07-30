Liverpool beat Man City 3-1 to win Community Shield

Liverpool on Saturday, defeated Manchester City 3-1 to win the FA Community Shield, in the encounter that doubles as the curtain-raiser of the 2022-2023 Premier League season.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohammed Salah and new signing, Darwin Nunez, ensured that the Reds got the bragging rights after the season opener.

It was a match Manchester City’s new golden boy, Erling Haaland drew blank and even failed to score from five yards.

Jurgen Klopp, who has completed his collection of domestic trophies, watched his side dominate and lead at half-time through a cracker from Alexander-Arnold.

City’s new striker Julian Alvarez came off the bench to level but Liverpool went back in front through Mo Salah’s 83rd-minute penalty – after VAR ruled that Ruben Dias had handled

The loudest cheer came right at the end when Nunez stooped to score Liverpool’s third.